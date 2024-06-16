F1 Icons Return To Track At Austrian GP As Jos Verstappen Takes Max's Red Bull Seat
The 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix is poised to host an exceptional celebration with its Legends Parade, dedicating a special tribute to iconic drivers and the legendary cars that have shaped the history of the sport. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Red Bull Ring, this event will feature former F1 stars taking laps in the very vehicles with which they, or their predecessors, claimed victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Headlining the parade, Emerson Fittipaldi will climb back into the cockpit of the Lotus 72, the vehicle in which he clinched the 1972 Austrian GP. Joining him will be Johnny Herbert in the Lotus 82, celebrating Elio de Angelis's 1982 win, and David Coulthard will relive his 2001 triumph by driving the RB1.
Adding to the nostalgic assembly, Gerhard Berger will pilot the F2002, Ferrari's controversial steed that saw Michael Schumacher win in 2002 after Rubens Barrichello was instructed to yield the lead, a moment famously captured by Jean Todt's radio message: “Rubens, it’s the last lap. Let Michael pass for the championship.” Moreover, in a touching father-son tribute, Jos Verstappen will drive the RB8, commemorating Max Verstappen's 2018 win, a victory Max himself describes with a hint of conviction and pride: “If you want to win a race, this is the perfect place, in a Red Bull car at the Red Bull Ring.”
In addition to the parade, other legendary cars like the Lotus 79 and RB14 will be displayed in the Formula 1 Fan Zone's Legends Tent, offering enthusiasts a closer look at these engineering marvels. The Lotus 79, renowned for its triumph in the wet 1978 race, and the RB14, the car that propelled Max Verstappen to a memorable win, highlight the evolution and technological advancements in Formula 1 over the decades.