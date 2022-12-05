Lewis Hamilton has still managed to set records during the 2022 F1 season even though it has been, according to him, in his "top 3 worst seasons".

The Mercedes team struggled from the beginning of the season with major porpoising issues in the W13 and when they managed to get that under control it was apparent that the porpoising had been hiding a host of other issues on the cars. This was the first season in Hamilton's long career that he has not won a single race.

'Hamilton Insights' have posted to their Twitter followers a run-down of all of the records the seven-time champion has set this year despite all of the issues, as reported by Lightsoutblog.com. They wrote:

"Despite the 2022 season being that difficult, Sir Lewis secured some more records along the way! Very goated behavior"

Lights Out Blog noted the following records that the seven-time champion set this year.

Bahrain GP: With his 183rd podium finish, Lewis Hamilton became the first driver to record top three finishes in sixteen consecutive seasons. Hamilton also became the first driver to score points in 250 grands prix.

Spanish GP: Lewis Hamilton set a new outright record for most Q3 appearances at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Monaco GP: Hamilton passed Michael Schumacher for third place in the all-time list of most laps raced in formula 1. Hamilton also became the first driver to record 14 top ten finishes in Monaco as well as the first driver to reach the chequered flag at the track on 15 occasions.

Canadian GP: With his 33rd third place finish, Hamilton equals Sebastian Vettel for second on the all-time list of most third place finishes in formula 1.

British GP: Lewis Hamilton became the first driver to take 13 podium finishes at a single circuit. This was the tenth consecutive Silverstone race in which he has finished on the podium. Leading eight laps of the British Grand Prix, Hamilton became the first driver to have led a lap in 16 consecutive Formula 1 seasons.

Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton became the first driver to have scored 200 points at the Monza circuit.

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton became the first driver to record ten podium finishes at the United States Grand Prix and remains the only driver to have completed every lap ever raced at Circuit of the Americas.

Mexican GP: Lewis Hamilton recorded his 190th podium finish. This was his fifth podium in Mexico City, making him the first driver to finish in the top three on five occasions in Mexico.

Brazilian GP: Hamilton became the first driver to start from the front row on seven occasions at the Interlagos circuit.