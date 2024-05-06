F1 News: Alonso Raises Racially Motivated Penalties With FIA President - 'Need to Address as a Sport'
Recently, Fernando Alonso publicly voiced his concerns about what he perceives as racially motivated penalties in Formula 1, particularly those against Spanish drivers. In response, he met with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss these issues and seek improvements.
The two-time world champion highlighted a series of incidents he believes underscore the inconsistent nature of race stewarding. He pointed to penalties he received during races in Australia and China and contrasted them with a recent incident in Miami, where he felt a maneuver by Lewis Hamilton went unpunished. Alonso's contention is that such discrepancies suggest a bias that could impact not only his career but the treatment of future Spanish drivers in Formula 1.
Speaking to the media following the Miami Sprint Race, Alonso commented:
"I do feel that nationality matters. I will speak with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president], with the FIA, whatever. I need to make sure that there isn't anything wrong with my nationality or anything that can influence any decision. Not only for me, also for the future generation of Spanish drivers. They need to be protected.
"I had to open the gap, because Hamilton was coming from the inside without control of the car. If I do that, for sure I get a penalty."
Following a meeting with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Alonso revealed the he found the conversation "useful" and that there are "a couple of points that we need to address as a sport". He explained:
"Yeah, useful with him yesterday. He's always on board with every opinion that the drivers have. He knows that we are the ones driving the cars and that we can have some suggestions on things. There are a couple of points that we need to address as a sport. He always listens to us. Between all, if we make a better sport and a little bit more consistent."