F1 News: AlphaTauri 2023 Concept Livery Designed By Fan - "Blown It Out Of The Park"

The design has gone down very well in the F1 world.

An F1 fan has shared their vision for the 2023 AlphaTauri AT04 livery and it has gone down very well with other fans. 

The designer, Shaurya Nayar, shared the design to Reddit. To give some background on the livery, they wrote:

"Here is my next 2023 F1 concept livery, the AlphaTauri! 

"I feel that the brand's dynamic and contrasting colour palette presents the opportunity to try something unique, and that is exactly what I have tried to do, with the birds eye view of the car being the star of the show here with the asymmetry and inversion of colours on either side of the car.

"I'm personally quite happy with how this one has turned out and it is undoubtedly my most 'out-there' concept thus far." 

The design is fairly similar to what we saw on the 2022 AlphaTauri cars except Nayar has gone for the mirror image design on the shark fin with the inverted colours. Instead of the fully navy blue nose, the latest design incorporates the white from the logo. 

The front wing also has the addition of the AlphaTauri logo on both sides. It is a much more busy design than the 2022 cars, but it works.

Other fans seemed to love the design in the comments. One responded:

"Well done. Very nice flow with the lines and the light and dark side."

Another fan commented:

"That is very clever with the way you have done the negative and positive colors opposing each other on the back of the car that is quite beautiful"

Many fans were comparing the design to the 2022 livery and others prior to that. One wrote:

"I've always loved AlphaTauri's colour scheme, but thought the actual livery design has been too conservative, but THIS is a whole new level.

"I really love everything about it, the side shots are clean and the fact it's an asymmetrical design too is awesome, absolutely blown it out of the park, well done!"

