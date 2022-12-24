Skip to main content
F1 News: AlphaTauri reveal 2023 livery launch date

AlphaTauri will launch its 2023 livery in New York.

AlphaTauri has announced they will unveil their livery for the 2023 season on February 11th as the team prepares its AT04 challenger. 

The Italian squad started the 2022 season with some solid results, securing points in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Imola. 

Despite reliability issues costing AlphaTauri vital points, the Italian squad looked in a strong position to fight for top 10 positions throughout the year consistently. 

As the year progressed, this early-season momentum was not sustained, and the team slowly found itself losing ground to the other teams in the midfield. 

AlphaTauri has alternated its livery in the last few seasons, so there is a reasonable chance that its 2023 machine will feature a different colour scheme. 

An all-white or all-black livery could be on the cards, although there is no way of predicting which style the Italian squad will opt for. 

In any case, the winter development period will be crucial for AlphaTauri if they are to recover from a difficult start to the 2022 regulation change.

After consistently fighting at the front of the midfield last in 2021, AlphaTauri could only manage an underwhelming 9th place in the standings last season. 

Considering the team's close ties with Red Bull - who set the standard last season - this quite dramatic fall from grace is very disappointing. 

AlphaTauri has recently opted to use fewer parts from Red Bull and work more independently, so this change in approach could be blamed for their downward trajectory. 

It would be a stretch to declare the 2022 campaign a disaster, given that the Italian squad was close to 8th and even 7th place for much of the season. 

However, there are serious question marks about their ability to compete with the increasingly ambitious teams surrounding them in the midfield as we approach next season.

