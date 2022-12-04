Skip to main content
F1 News: Alpine tasks Pierre Gasly with elevating the team "to a new level"

F1 News: Alpine tasks Pierre Gasly with elevating the team "to a new level"

Gasly is expected to make an impact as Alpine.

Gasly is expected to make an impact as Alpine.

Alpine hopes Pierre Gasly can elevate the team's performance in 2023, as the French squad hopes to fight with the front-runners.

The Enstone-based team has a solid foundation to build upon for next season, designing a fairly competitive A522 machine to start F1's latest regulation change. 

Alpine's reliability was easily its most significant weakness in 2022, given that they often led the midfield in terms of pure performance. 

Despite this relatively encouraging campaign, the gap to Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes remains significant. 

Pierre Gasly's arrival was an unexpected twist in the driver market this season as Alpine scrambled to find a replacement for the departing Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although questions have been raised about whether Gasly can push Alpine to the front of the field, Alpine's CEO Laurent Rossi (as quoted by gpfans) has clear expectations:

"You need to be able to give feedback to the team and take the whole team in the right direction, so the car improves.

Pierre_Gasly_enjoys_first_outing_alongside_Jack_Doohan_as_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_rounds_off_2022_season

"So that's what we hope Pierre is going to bring. He was a technical leader in many ways, I guess, at AlphaTauri. 

"We want him to continue doing that, grow the team, grow himself with us and take us to a new level."

Gasly's partnership with Esteban Ocon will face considerable scrutiny next season, given the dicey history between the two drivers. 

Aside from the inter-team struggles that could emerge in 2023, Alpine's driver pairing must prove capable of competing at a level beyond the midfield if they are to move the team forward.

Dernier_vendredi_pour_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_en_2022__Jack_en_action_aux_cotes_de_Esteban_et_Fernando
News

F1 News: Alpine tasks Pierre Gasly with elevating the team "to a new level"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Happy Mick
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher's heavily anticipated 2023 destination

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M310482
News

George Russell: Mercedes shared testing work "evenly across us both" in 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211201897_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Helmut Marko: Sergio Perez cannot challenge Verstappen for the title

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
DANIEL RICCIARDO
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo looks ahead to 2023 - "Le Mans could be interesting"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220034-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-friday
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz faced challenges he "didn't expect to have" in 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210240023_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner says only two drivers in F1 are "halfway to the level of Verstappen"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210280981_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes Mercedes is a bigger threat than Ferrari

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang