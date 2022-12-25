F1 News: America's Logan Sargeant explains plan to "stay in F1 for a long time"

Logan Sargeant is eager to prove himself in Formula 1 next season, preparing for the physical and mental adjustments necessary to maximise his results at Williams.

The 21-year-old's career trajectory was significantly impacted after 2020 when he barely missed out on the Formula 3 Championship.

Misfortune at the final race of the season prevented Sargeant from taking the crown, with financial issues preventing him from securing a Formula 2 seat for 2021.

After spending another year in Formula 3 with Charouz, Sargeant has recovered impressively to capitalise on the window of opportunity at Williams and prove his skill as only a rookie in Formula 2.

Williams is currently transitioning following the departure of former team principal Jost Capito and technical director FX Demaison.

All indications considered, there is no guarantee the Grove-based team will successfully improve their competitiveness and climb the field in the next few seasons.

In some ways, joining an outfit contending for positions lower in the pecking order could alleviate some of the pressure on Sargeant's shoulders.

Then again, Formula 1 drivers demand the most of themselves irrespective of their machinery - and Alex Albon, on the opposite side of the garage, will almost certainly keep Sargeant honest.

Speaking about his journey into Formula 1, the American driver relived the news of his Williams contract and outlined his immediate aspirations:

"I wasn't made aware of that [the Williams deal] until after Monza. That was when it pretty much became concrete as long as I achieved my Super License.

"And I think they decided to tell me early, in order to prep as best as I could and be as ready as I could for the last round.

"I feel like as long as I prepare the best I can physically and mentally, put my time in Grove and do everything I possibly can to be the best driver I can be...

"I have to live with that. Hopefully, that is enough to stay in F1 for a long time.

Sargeant's performances in Formula 2 quickly caught the attention of the paddock, so there will be high expectations of his ability.

Whilst clean, average drives next year will likely secure his short-term F1 future, Sargeant can prove his worth in the market by proving himself against a very solid teammate.