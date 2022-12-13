F1 News: Andreas Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO

Andreas Seidl's shock move to Sauber has been confirmed, taking the role of Sauber Group CEO as the team begins a transitional phase in Formula 1.

Sauber has confirmed its collaboration with Audi will begin officially in the 2026 season, with the German brand preparing to manufacture Sauber's engines in Formula 1.

However, before this can happen, Sauber will be tasked with delivering strong results and maximising the resources currently at its disposal.

With Fred Vasseur leaving the Swiss-based team to join Ferrari, Andreas Seidl will take the helm and help guide Sauber as it increases its collaboration alongside Audi.

Seidl has said the following about his new position:

"It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula One and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years.

"I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together.

"I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work."

Finn Rausing, Sauber's Chairman, has provided further insight into the decision to appoint Seidl:

"It is an immense pleasure to welcome Andreas Seidl back to Hinwil as CEO of the Sauber Group.

"Andreas’s experience is second to none, and he brings to Sauber Group a clear understanding of what is required to achieve sustained success.

"He takes over a company on an upward path, and he shares our commitment to keeping our organisation growing: I look forward to many years of success together."

Seidl's switch to Sauber is a huge surprise when considering his extended stint working with McLaren as they work to rebuild and progress.

Some have deduced that Seidl's confidence in McLaren's potential is somewhat limited, given his decision to embark on a new project.

However, it seems plausible that the CEO position (which will be separate from the role of team principal) will give Siedl a more comfortable position within Formula 1.