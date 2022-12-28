F1 News: Aston Martin predict "much more competitive" car in 2023

Aston Martin continues to demonstrate confidence about its prospects for the 2023 season, as the team finds improvements to implement in the AMR23 machine.

The arrival of Dan Fallows as technical director represents an integral part of Aston Martin's project, with the team looking to build on its momentum from the end of last season.

An impressive ability to innovate and develop was demonstrated by the Silverstone-based squad in 2022, quickly climbing from the back of the pack into the midfield.

Whilst securing top 10 results is not Aston Martin's ambition, the team will be pleased to have saved itself from a potentially catastrophic start to the new F1 regulations.

Having changed the AMR22's aerodynamic concept at the Spanish GP, next year will show how successfully they can exploit the additional wind-tunnel time over the winter.

As quoted by MARCA, Dan Fallows is pleased with the team's progress:

"We think the car for 2023 will be much more competitive than this year. I am sure that we can take a great step forward with the AMR23.

"I am sure of this because when I analyse the car, there are many areas for improvement that I see in all of the car.

"We have, literally, hundreds of projects underway at the moment. In the aerodynamic department, in the design office, in R&D, people are finding improvements.

"Whether there are with weight, aerodynamics... it will all result in better performance. "

Aston Martin may not intend to create high expectations before next season begins, but there is an inevitability about the scrutiny they will face in 2023.

Having signed another World Champion to their driver lineup, the team must demonstrate they can escape midfield mediocrity.

Whilst financial limitations have prevented much of the field from matching F1's top three teams, excuses will wear thin if Aston Martin cannot live up to their objectives.

There is plenty of scepticism about Aston's "five-year plan" to fight for Championships, so next year must be the first indication that this aim is to be taken seriously.