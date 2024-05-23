F1 News: Aston Martin Sparks Team Chief Replacement Rumors After Imola Meeting
Rumors from Italian media are circulating that the former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto could be making an F1 return with Aston Martin. According to a report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the British team held a meeting with Binotto, who is currently on gardening leave, during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.
Since his departure from the Maranello-based squad after 27 years, Binotto has been linked with possible moves to Audi, who will join the grid in 2026 when they acquire Sauber, and Alpine. However, the spotlight returned to Binotto during the Imola race weekend where he was spotted in talks with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.
This has spurred on rumors that Binotto could replace current Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, who joined the team in 2022.
Krack is putting the ongoing rumors to one side as he looks ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. Speaking about the upcoming race, Krack commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Monaco is very special. A lot can happen. It is a little bit with the new rules about the traffic and how you have to leave the pit lane and all that. It will be very challenging. I think we will hear a lot of people complaining about traffic or not the right window. I am not saying it is a lottery, but a lot can go right, but also a lot can go wrong.
"Monaco last year was last year. Now Monaco this year is this year. So we will go there and see. We will do our homework, we have a lot to work on, we have a lot to understand and we will see how it results out.
"We could win everywhere if things go differently. We are trying to."