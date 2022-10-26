F1 News: Audi and Mick Schumacher "have already been in talks"

Audi has provided some insight into the drivers they are targeting for their F1 entry in 2026 as the German manufacturer prepares for its debut in the sport.

Audi has been linked to a collaboration with Sauber for several months, with today's announcement confirming the speculation that they will join forces with the Swiss-based squad.

There are still several seasons ahead before Audi has any conclusive conversations about its drivers for 2026, but they have already made clear they want to hire German drivers.

These were the words of Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, who spoke about Audi's F1 plans earlier in the year:

"Of course, it is always the case that a driver from the right country can be very successful in that country, and Formula 1 becomes very popular.

"We will try to employ German drivers in our two teams for sure.

"It helps in the home country, and I also know of plans that we will have a Grand Prix in Germany again, which should then also revive Formula 1 in Germany once again.

"So it makes sense internationally, but also for Germany... Obviously, it needs to strengthen in the United States and China to go global...

"As for Audi... it is the best case for F1 because, for the brand itself, there is so much potential.

"If it [Audi] succeeds against Daimler (Mercedes), which it can do by collaborating with a team, then it can profit enormously."

It makes sense that a German brand looking to grow its presence in F1 will aim for German drivers, especially considering that Audi's rivals (Mercedes) no longer employ German drivers.

Social media has already started to speculate whether Mick Schumacher can become an option for Audi... but these ideas are not entirely without merit.

According to a report from Sport1, Audi is interested in Mick Schumacher and "there have already been talks."

Considering Schumacher is a young driver that would tremendously bolster Audi's presence both within and beyond F1, this seems plausible.

The main issue for the 23-year-old's prospects with Audi is time - because the German manufacturer's scheduled entry into F1 is in 2026.

This means that Schumacher will need to stay in F1 long enough to remain a viable option, as it seems unlikely Audi will consider Mick if he has not competed in the sport for several seasons.

However, in Audi's statement, they mentioned "plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group", which could give them some influence on the team's driver lineup before 2026.

Alfa Romeo has already announced its departure from Sauber at the end of 2023, so you can begin to see the lifelines emerging for Schumacher thanks to Audi's involvement.

Schumacher would likely pursue Audi even if Haas offered him a contract for 2023, considering that Audi's resources will be far more significant.

Of course, for the short term, Mick Schumacher's aim is survival with Haas.

That said, Schumacher's involvement in F1 can continue beyond his relations with the American squad.