F1 News: Audi Putting Pressure on Carlos Sainz as Contract Reaching End
Carlos Sainz's future in Formula 1 remains uncertain as his contract with Ferrari nears its end. Audi has reportedly shown significant interest, however, and is urging for a quick decision from the Spanish driver according to Red Bull's Helmut Marko.
As the 2024 Formula 1 season progresses, Carlos Sainz finds himself at a professional crossroads, despite a victorious run which included a first-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix and several podiums. The recent announcement of Lewis Hamilton replacing the Spaniard at Ferrari for the 2025 season has propelled the Spaniard into a whirlwind of speculation and interest from several top teams, most notably Audi, the new entrants poised to make their mark in Formula 1, thanks to his father's links to the brand.
Audi, eyeing a strong market presence in their debut season, has expressed fervent interest in securing Sainz’s services. Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing's advisor, shed light on the situation in a recent interview, revealing the pressure Audi is exerting on the driver.
"There is a certain time pressure," he said, as quoted by GPBlog. "If we are correctly informed, then Audi are putting pressure on Sainz, and they would like an answer as soon as possible. We're certainly not ready to make a decision yet,” Marko noted on the Milton Keynes team's interest in securing the driver. This urgency denotes Audi's strategic intent to establish a competitive team from the get-go.
While Audi appears eager to finalize their lineup, Mercedes also looms as a possible destination for Sainz, looking to fill the vacancy left by their 7-time world champion. Moreover, Red Bull could be in the mix should they decide to refresh their driver pairing following Sergio Perez's contract expiration. However, the performance of Perez this season might lessen the urgency for such changes after stellar performances from the Mexican driver so far this season.
Marko commended Perez’s contributions to the team@
"As long as Sergio does a good job like he's doing at the moment, it's not an issue at all,” Marko confirmed.
Further complicating Sainz’s options, Marko highlighted the necessity of future-oriented strategic thinking within Red Bull., admitting that Perez's future in the team isn't totally secure - a normality in this stage of contract negotiation.
"Again, Sergio Perez is currently having his best season with us since he joined Red Bull. There is actually no reason but you always have to ask around, orientate yourself and look into the future,” he explained.
Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, mirrored Marko's sentiments in his praise of Perez:
"We are happy with [Perez’s] performance, but it’s our priority to maintain consistency throughout the season before we evaluate our options," Horner commented.