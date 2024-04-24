F1 News: Ayrton Senna's Legendary 1991 Honda NSX Hits Market
A piece of motorsport history is on the market as Ayrton Senna’s 1991 red Honda NSX, a car closely associated with the legendary driver, has been listed for sale. Priced at a hefty £500,000 on AutoTrader, this iconic vehicle offers both a rich history and a personal connection to Senna himself.
The F1 icon played a crucial part in developing the inaugural Honda NSX, rigorously testing prototypes and offering his expert insights to enhance the vehicle. As a token of their collaboration, Honda provided him with several models, and one of these rare vehicles is currently on the market, commanding a high price.
Originally gifted to Senna by Honda, the NSX is more than just a high-performance sports car; it's a tangible piece of the racing icon’s life. Throughout his career, Senna wasn't just praised for his unmatched skills on the track, he was also known for his taste in finely crafted vehicles.
Current owner Robert McFagan commented on the NSX, stating to Motor1:
"I first bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal and have owned it ever since where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex. Senna’s red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal."
Having only two previous owners, including McFagan, the car's exclusivity is undeniable. With a mileage of 39,100, the NSX is not just a showroom trophy but has been preserved and enjoyed, maintaining its spirit and mechanical integrity.
"Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road. It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend and the thrill of driving Senna’s car never goes away,"
The NSX’s legacy is further enriched by appearances in the film 'Racing is in My Blood', where it featured Senna expertly maneuvering the vehicle. In 2019, the car graced the Imola circuit for a tribute lap commemorating the 25th anniversary of Senna’s tragic death during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.