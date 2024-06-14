F1 News: Bold Max Verstappen And Adrian Newey Prediction Made As Pair Linked To Other Team
Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has stirred the waters with bold predictions about reigning world champion Max Verstappen's future. While the Dutchman's contract with Red Bull Racing is secured until 2028, Berger speculates that significant internal changes could prompt Verstappen to seek new horizons.
Red Bull has been Verstappen's F1 home since joining Toro Rosso in 2015 and moving up to the Austrian team in 2016 where he clinched three championships. However, the core of this success, according to Berger, is heavily reliant on the team dynamics and key figures like Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s chief technical officer, whose upcoming departure could be a pivot for Verstappen's career decisions.
In an exclusive interview with Bild, Berger claimed that Verstappen's commitment to Red Bull could waver if he perceives a dip in the team's performance post-Newey’s exit. Berger commented:
"Red Bull is the best choice at the moment, but Max will make the rock-solid decision to go if there is a better option. At least if the opportunity arises. If he has concluded that the car is starting to show weaknesses and there are better opportunities elsewhere, he will take that opportunity. It's all about performance with him."
Speculations about a potential move of Verstappen have often linked him with Mercedes, projected as a successor to F1 legend Lewis Hamilton. However, the current performance blues of the Mercedes W15 car, which struggles with inconsistency despite a podium finish by George Russell in Canada, might not yet appeal to Verstappen as a stronger alternative. Berger continued:
"At the moment - I emphasise 'at the moment' - I don't see it happening [going to Mercedes.]"
The potential for a groundbreaking move lies in the possibility of Newey shifting to Mercedes. Considered one of F1's leading technical geniuses, Newey's hypothetical move could transform Mercedes’s appeal overnight. Berger firmly believes that such a scenario would decisively pull Verstappen in the same direction.
"If Newey decides to go to Mercedes, Verstappen will go straight with him."