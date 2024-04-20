F1 News: Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso Summoned to Stewards After Chinese Sprint Race
Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso have been called to meet with race stewards following their clash in the F1 sprint race in China. The incident, which led to Alonso's retirement from the race, is under scrutiny for potentially unsportsmanlike conduct.
In a dramatic moment during the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race, both Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ended their day with not just on-track friction but also pending stewards' inquiries. The two Spaniards had a great battle in the latter stages of the race, which eventually led to Alonso's retirement from a punctured tire.
Sainz attempted an overtaking maneuver on Alonso at Turn 7 for the battle for third position, which led to slight contact between their cars. This contact seemed to be the cause of a puncture in Alonso's front right tire, prompting an unscheduled pit stop and subsequent retirement from the race.
Meanwhile, Sergio Perez of Red Bull took advantage of this scuffle to sneak past both drivers and secure third place. The race concluded with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in first place, followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, and Perez rounding out the podium.
Post-race, the stewards summoned both Sainz and Alonso to discuss the incident, citing an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2(d) of the International Sporting Code. This regulation addresses conduct that is considered unsportsmanlike or potentially dangerous to other drivers.
As the F1 community awaits the stewards' decision and the dust settles on the Sprint Race, the drivers and teams are already preparing for the Qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix in just a few hours.