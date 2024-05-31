F1 News: Carlos Sainz Expected To Announce 'Two-Year Deal' By Spanish GP - Insider
Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz is anticipated to reveal a major career move ahead of the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix. Insider reports suggest that Sainz will confirm a two-year contract with Williams for the 2025 season. This comes as the Spanish driver prepares to depart the Maranello-based squad, with Lewis Hamilton set to fill his seat starting in 2025.
Respected F1 journalist Joe Saward has commented on Sainz's upcoming move in his latest 'Green Notebook'. Since the news of his replacement with Hamilton, Sainz has been linked to various teams including Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez, Mercedes to drive alongside George Russell, Sauber which will become Audi in 2026, and Williams to replace Logan Sargeant. Discussing Sainz's options, Saward commented:
“The driver market was much discussed in the Monaco paddock as it becomes clear that neither Mercedes nor Red Bull is going to sign Carlos Sainz.
“Mercedes has its focus on Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull will keep Sergio Perez because he does the job without disrupting Max Verstappen.
“Ironically if he crashes and Sainz helps Ferrari gets closer in the constructors’ championship, it might help Carlos get a seat at Red Bull, but that is pretty unlikely.
“There is Audi, but most folks in F1 see this programme being unlikely to be competitive for years because of the state of the Sauber team and the fact that corporate politics is lurking not far beneath the surface at Audi – and that is never good for a manufacturer in F1."
The adoption of Mercedes engines by Williams is a move likely designed to attract top talent like Sainz by promising competitive performance improvements. Saward continued:
“This means that Sainz’s best sensible choice would have to be Williams because the team will pay him the same as Audi and is on the way up, albeit not as rapidly as they would like.
“Williams will have a Mercedes engine in 2026 and that is likely to be in the hunt and so the Williams package looks like a lot better short-term deal than Audi would be.
“The team can offer Carlos a two-year deal, until the end of 2026, when everyone will see how good the next generation engines are, and perhaps an option of more years if Carlos wants to go on once he knows.
“It is hard to see the logic of not accepting such an offer.
“If this is the conclusion that the Sainz camp reaches, it could be agreed and announced as soon as the Spanish Grand Prix next month, which would be perfect timing.”