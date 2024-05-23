F1Briefings

F1 News: Carlos Sainz Gives Update on 2025 Contract Ahead of Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz opens up on his current contract situation for 2025.

Lydia Mee

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) talks to the media in the
May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) talks to the media in the / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Sainz has shed light on his contract situation ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as he prepares to be replaced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025.

The Spanish driver has proven his mettle on the track, which naturally sparked interest from several top teams in the paddock. He has been linked to teams including Mercedes, Red Bull, Williams and Sauber before it becomes Audi in 2026.

Facing the media in the buildup to the Monaco Grand Prix, Sainz was measured but open about his current situation. He commented, as quoted by GP Blog:

"I cannot confirm it.

"I haven't made my mind up yet and I don't know where I'm going to be racing next year. I also haven't set any deadlines but I can tell you such an important decision at this stage of my career that I want to have all the options on the table and take the right one and think about it carefully. I'm about to turn 30 this year and the next project is a project that I want to make work and see how it goes. So I'm going to give myself as much time as I need."

He assured fans and the media that despite the swirling rumors, he would maintain discretion until a final decision is made. He continued:

"You have the rumors and everything but don't worry, I'm not going to let anything slip and I'm going to just put all the options on the table and take the right decision.

"I can just tell you that once I have made my mind up, everything will happen very quickly and it's all about putting everything together that I feel like I need on my next new contract."

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 