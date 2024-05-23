F1 News: Carlos Sainz Gives Update on 2025 Contract Ahead of Monaco GP
Carlos Sainz has shed light on his contract situation ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as he prepares to be replaced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025.
The Spanish driver has proven his mettle on the track, which naturally sparked interest from several top teams in the paddock. He has been linked to teams including Mercedes, Red Bull, Williams and Sauber before it becomes Audi in 2026.
Facing the media in the buildup to the Monaco Grand Prix, Sainz was measured but open about his current situation. He commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I cannot confirm it.
"I haven't made my mind up yet and I don't know where I'm going to be racing next year. I also haven't set any deadlines but I can tell you such an important decision at this stage of my career that I want to have all the options on the table and take the right one and think about it carefully. I'm about to turn 30 this year and the next project is a project that I want to make work and see how it goes. So I'm going to give myself as much time as I need."
He assured fans and the media that despite the swirling rumors, he would maintain discretion until a final decision is made. He continued:
"You have the rumors and everything but don't worry, I'm not going to let anything slip and I'm going to just put all the options on the table and take the right decision.
"I can just tell you that once I have made my mind up, everything will happen very quickly and it's all about putting everything together that I feel like I need on my next new contract."