F1 News: Carlos Sainz - "Russell came in like a crazy person" in American GP incident

Carlos Sainz was struck by misfortune at the American GP, with George Russell badly missing his braking point and hitting the Spaniard into turn one.

Sainz will be wondering what could have been in COTA after showing strong pace throughout the weekend, especially considering Max Verstappen's disastrous second stop later in the race.

Russell was awarded a 5-second penalty for his first lap offence, but this will do little to console Sainz after another missed opportunity to secure big points.

Speaking with DAZN ESPAÑA after his incident, Sainz expressed some of his frustrations:

"We had an average start, or better said, Verstappen had a very good start. We didn't lose much time to the Mercedes.

"In the last six-seven years, for whatever reason, second on the grid always gets a better start than P1.

"And then I was battling with Max, and I think Russell came in like a crazy person, and he hit me. With the Russell incident, there was little I could do.

"I think it sums up my season quite well, things just don't go right - especially on Sunday. We need to turn the page and keep on trying.

"We now need to focus on Mexico, we can only try to keep on trying to make forward steps with the car - like I am.