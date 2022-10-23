Skip to main content
F1 News: Carlos Sainz - "Russell came in like a crazy person" in American GP incident

F1 News: Carlos Sainz - "Russell came in like a crazy person" in American GP incident

It was a nightmare afternoon for Carlos Sainz.

It was a nightmare afternoon for Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz was struck by misfortune at the American GP, with George Russell badly missing his braking point and hitting the Spaniard into turn one. 

Sainz will be wondering what could have been in COTA after showing strong pace throughout the weekend, especially considering Max Verstappen's disastrous second stop later in the race.

Russell was awarded a 5-second penalty for his first lap offence, but this will do little to console Sainz after another missed opportunity to secure big points. 

Speaking with DAZN ESPAÑA after his incident, Sainz expressed some of his frustrations:

"We had an average start, or better said, Verstappen had a very good start. We didn't lose much time to the Mercedes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

220048-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-saturday

"In the last six-seven years, for whatever reason, second on the grid always gets a better start than P1. 

"And then I was battling with Max, and I think Russell came in like a crazy person, and he hit me. With the Russell incident, there was little I could do. 

"I think it sums up my season quite well, things just don't go right - especially on Sunday. We need to turn the page and keep on trying. 

"We now need to focus on Mexico, we can only try to keep on trying to make forward steps with the car - like I am. 

"And then the time will come when these things stop happening to us."

220009-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-thursday
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz - "Russell came in like a crazy person" in American GP incident

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
fernando alonso diazz
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso - "I couldn't stop thinking about the crash"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
alonso the goat
News

F1 News: Lance Stroll - I gave Alonso "plenty of room" in American GP incident

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210230177_news (1)
News

F1 News: Red Bull Takes Constructors' Championship With Max Verstappen Win

By Alex Harrington
accidente-de-stroll-y-alonso-e
News

F1 News: Lance Stroll Is Out After Huge Incident With Fernando Alonso

By Alex Harrington
FfxsR-2XEAIRX_n
News

Carlos Sainz Is Out Of The Austin GP After Impact With Mercedes' George Russell

By Alex Harrington
ricciardo talks
News

Daniel Ricciardo in talks over 2023 reserve driver role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Aston Martin garage
News

Lance Stroll delivers for Aston Martin in America qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang