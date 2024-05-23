F1 News: Carlos Sainz Warned Against Red Bull Move
Former Formula 1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella has advised Carlos Sainz to reconsider trying to join Red Bull Racing, suggesting it could pose challenges next to three-time champion Max Verstappen. Fisichella believes Mercedes would be a more suitable option for the Spanish driver's future.
Sainz's future is currently up in the air as he is set to be replaced at Ferrari by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025. As the only non-Red Bull driver to secure a race win during the 2023 season, Sainz, unsurprisingly, has multiple options for next year including Red Bull, Mercedes, and Sauber (before it transitions to Audi in 2026).
Speaking with DAZN, Fisichella didn’t hold back in answering where he thought Sainz should steer his career post-Ferrari. He commented:
“Carlos is doing very well. He’s been very strong, focused and consistent in races. He gets the car to the end of the races and gets the best out of the car in terms of points. He won in Australia which was amazing and he’s talking with a few teams but the best choice for him would be Mercedes.
“There is a possibility that he goes to Red Bull but next to Max Verstappen, having him as a teammate would be difficult. At Mercedes, he would be with George Russell, who is a great driver and a great guy, together I think they can do well."
Additionally, Audi's recent entry linked through Sauber offers a dark horse option for Sainz but comes with its own set of uncertainties and developmental trajectories in the new era of F1. Fisichella continued:
"I’ve heard he is also talking with Audi, they have a huge factory who can be strong in the future.
“If I were Carlos Sainz, I would go to Mercedes but I’m not sure how interested Carlos is in potentially moving to Mercedes.”