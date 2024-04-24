F1 News: Carlos Sainz's Manager Provides Update on 2025 Contract
Carlos Sainz's future in Formula 1 remains undecided as his manager confirms ongoing negotiations for the 2025 season. With the driver market in flux, Sainz explores potential opportunities with several top teams.
The Formula 1 driver market is notorious for its unpredictability, and the scenario surrounding Carlos Sainz's 2025 contract embodies this tumultuous environment. Following Ferrari's decision to bring Lewis Hamilton on board for the 2025 season, Sainz finds himself in the heart of an intense speculatory period regarding his next move.
Currently a free agent, the Spanish driver is reportedly in discussions with several leading Formula 1 teams. Mercedes has emerged as a potential suitor, possibly looking at Sainz to fill the vacancy soon to be left by Hamilton. Additionally, Red Bull Racing has officially confirmed that they are in talks with Sainz, indicating a strong interest in having him partner with reigning champion Max Verstappen. Another intriguing possibility is Audi, buying out Sauber from 2026, which has allegedly extended a high value offer to the Spaniard.
Amidst these swirling rumors and discussions, Carlos Onoro, Sainz's manager, provided some perspective during a recent appearance on the F1 Nation podcast. Onoro elucidated the current state of negotiations following the Chinese Grand Prix, highlighting that they're holding steady.
"Let’s say, it’s an interesting period of time at the moment,” declared Onoro. "The driver market has been all over the place lately and I think we will see some movements in the upcoming weeks but for the moment, the juggling continues.”
Furthermore, Onoro reassured fans and followers not to expect any abrupt announcements about Sainz's future at least until the next race in Miami. "No, no, no! You can sleep well between China and Miami don’t worry! There will be no big news at least coming from us, we’re still playing the game so we’ll see.”
From the driver's perspective, Sainz remains calm and collected, choosing to focus on the opportunities rather than the uncertainties. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Shanghai, Sainz revealed his current mindset.
"All my best options are still open, which I think is a positive thing.
"Given the market situation, however, it obviously requires a bit of time. I think it's going to take some time for everyone to make their own mind and their own decisions. But the good options are still open. There’s been barely any progress over the last couple of weeks, so there's nothing really to update you on.
"It gets to a point when the sooner that everything develops, the better, because at the same time, it's not like it's affecting my performances at all this year. But the earlier you take it out of your head, the better. But it requires time, and it requires some decision-making. It's time to let that happen and see how things progress."