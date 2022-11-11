F1 News: Chares Leclerc in disbelief with Ferrari strategy in Brazil qualifying - "F**** beautiful"

Charles Leclerc tried to compose himself after a catastrophic qualifying in Brazil, where Ferrari's strategy again proved costly.

Leclerc was firmly in contention in Q1 and Q2, showing competitive pace in the mixed conditions of Interlagos.

With the rain looming ahead of Q3, Ferrari made the baffling decision to put Leclerc on the intermediate tyres to start the session.

Every other team put their drivers on the softs, recognising that there was a window of opportunity to maximise lap time before the rain intensified.

Ferrari instead elected to change for intermediates based on a speculative guess that rain would eventually come.

Realising his session was unravelling, Leclerc had the following exchange with his engineer during qualifying:

Leclerc: "Did everybody complete a lap on the slicks?"

Engineer: "Yes, they did."

Leclerc: "Guys... beautiful. F**** beautiful"

Ferrari has proven incapable of making accurate strategic decisions for most of the season, putting themselves out of Championship contention through their own incompetence.

Leclerc - as ever - maintained his composure when speaking to the media after the session, but there was no disguising his frustration with yet another missed opportunity.

Rain on Saturday and Sunday could still give Leclerc chances to recover from his P10 grid position, but this will be of little consolation.

Leclerc explained to the media how his qualifying quickly unravelled at Interlagos:

"We were expecting some rain that just never came. I will speak with the team and try and understand what we can do better in those conditions.

"Extremely disappointed. The pace was there.

"We still had the car [to fight for Pole], but now we need to get on it and obviously do everything good for the rest of the weekend.