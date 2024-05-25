F1 News: Charles Leclerc Cautious About Monaco GP - 'Qualifying Is Not Everything'
Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, setting the stage for a potential first home victory. Post-qualifying, the Ferrari driver shared his strategy and the significance of converting this pole into a win amidst the intricate streets of Monte Carlo.
Securing pole position added to the excitement of driving around the iconic street circuit, but Leclerc is mindful of the past difficulties he and his team have faced in translating qualifying success into race victories in Monaco. Despite these challenges, the Ferrari driver expressed robust confidence this time around due to Ferrari’s current form and a seemingly well-rounded vehicle.
During the post-qualifying interview, Leclerc commented:
"It was nice. The feeling after a Qualifying lap is very special here. Really happy about the lap. The excitement is so high. It feels really good
"However, now I know more often than not in the past, that Qualifying is not everything.
"As much as it helps, we need to put everything together for Sunday's race. In the past here we didn't manage to do so, but we are in a stronger position and we are a stronger team. I'm sure we can achieve great things tomorrow and the win is the target."
Looking ahead to the Grand Prix tomorrow, Leclerc explained:
"I need a good launch off the grid, then once we do that, hopefully Carlos can have a great start and follow me into Turn One.
"If we are one-two, we can manage that as a team. That would be the perfect scenario. But whatever happens we need to bring that victory home."
As the race draws near, Leclerc and his team remain optimistic but cautious, fully aware of the unpredictable nature of the Monaco Grand Prix. Joining Leclerc on the front row is McLaren's Oscar Piastri.