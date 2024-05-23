F1 News: Charles Leclerc Delivers Blow to Fans Ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc cautioned fans to temper their expectations about Ferrari’s near-term performance. Despite recent upgrades, Leclerc suggests that the unique characteristics of the upcoming races might not reflect the true progress.
As the Formula 1 circus descends onto the streets of Monaco, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has sought to manage expectations despite the team's recent progress. With a revitalized competitive edge emerging this season, fans and pundits were hopeful that the Scuderia were on the verge of mounting a serious challenge to Red Bull's dominance. However, Leclerc, during the Drivers Press Conference, urged caution, hinting that the next races on the calendar might not accurately showcase the team's advancements.
Ferrari rolled out significant car upgrades at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, aiming to close the gap to Red Bull. The improvements have stirred optimism within the Maranello-based squad, as evidenced by more consistent performances from both Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz. Yet, despite these positive signs, Leclerc remains cautious. He commented:
"I don't want to kill the excitement, but I wouldn't jump to conclusions too early.
"The last race has been pretty close, the one before as well. But it is also true that we have the next two tracks which are also quite particular, being Monaco and Canada, where kerb riding is so important. As Max said earlier, it might not show the strength of the car, so I think we've got to wait a little bit more to try and understand exactly where we are in terms of performance."
The Monegasque driver continued:
"We are confident of our steps forward done with our upgrades, and we really hope that it will be enough to close the gap and to be soon on a level with them [Red Bull], and that will be great for Formula 1 in general, and that's what we want."
McLaren has also made significant developments and is up there at the front of the grid challenging Red Bull along with Ferrari. Lando Norris celebrated his maiden F1 win in Miami and crossed the line second in last week's Imola Grand Prix.