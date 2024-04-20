F1 News: Charles Leclerc on Sprint Clash - 'Carlos Was Over the Limit Today'
In a heated sprint race at the Chinese GP, Charles Leclerc criticized his teammate Carlos Sainz for overly aggressive driving tactics. The inner-team dynamics at Ferrari were showcased as tensions flared on the track.
Drama within the ranks of the Scuderia unfolded spectacularly during the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc openly criticizing his teammate, Carlos Sainz, for what he considered overaggressive racing. This incident highlights the fact that Sainz, vying for a seat in 2025, is more than happy to push the boundaries to show what he's made of.
The race itself was a vivid tableau of strategy and skill, with Max Verstappen clinching top spot, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, making significant moves to secure third place. However, much of the race's discussion centered on the intra-team dynamics of Ferrari, particularly between Leclerc and Sainz. Starting side-by-side, the two were involved in a contentious battle that peaked when Sainz made a daring maneuver to overtake Leclerc. The move saw both drivers pushed wide, a risky play that fortunately resulted in no contact or penalties but sparked comments on racing etiquette.
"I think it was aggressive. Maybe between Carlos and I a bit too aggressive," said Charles Leclerc, reflecting on the incident. "I think Carlos was a bit over the limit today.
"In the past we had fights where sometimes I was over the limit, sometimes he was. Today was on his side," he continued. "We have to discuss like we always do."
Leclerc's words shed light on the ongoing rivalry with Sainz, which, while competitive, has remained professional and respectful. Despite the harsh critique, Leclerc expressed confidence in their ability to resolve issues amicably.
"We have a great relationship with Carlos. So I have no worries, I think we clear the air very quickly," Leclerc added.
Leclerc was slightly less civil while the adrenaline was surging during the sprint race:
""Yeah, let‘s speak after. He (Sainz) is fighting me more than others," he told his raec engineer Xavi Padros.
Despite it being an aggressive move, it was followed by no penalties.