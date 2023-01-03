Skip to main content

F1 News: Christian Horner praises Verstappen for reaching "another level" in 2022

Christian Horner praises Max Verstappen.

Red Bull's Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen for his consistent results in recent years, demonstrating a consistently high level of performance and securing two World Champ

Verstappen and Red Bull have established themselves as the new standard in Formula 1, comfortably clinching last year's title after the intensity of the 2021 season. 

Last year's campaign started with great difficulty for the Austrian squad, as a series of reliability errors forced both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to retire in the first three races. 

Red Bull swiftly recovered from these initial difficulties, demonstrating the operational efficiency and strategic competence that differentiates them from much of the field. 

Ferrari eventually fell behind Red Bull in the development race, with Adrian Newey leading the Milton Keyes effectively in this department. 

As quoted by f1.com, Christian Horner has discussed Verstappen's level of performance:

"I mean, 2021 was an epic year, and I think it'll go down in history - when we reflect on it in years to come - as one of the all-time great seasons of Formula 1.

"I think that Max, having been through that and triumphed at the end of that... one forgets that he's still so young, you know, [25] years of age. 

"Doing that last year, [and then] coming into this year, I think he just made another step. 

"I think the maturity that he's driven with, he's just taken it to another level this year."

Few would dispute Verstappen's performance in recent years, with the Dutchman showing notable improvements in his driving - especially in his consistency. 

Red Bull will be eager to capitalise on Verstappen's form in the coming years, given their current position of strength in these latest regulations. 

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes and Ferrari can upset Red Bull and Verstappen next season. 

F1 News: Christian Horner praises Verstappen for reaching "another level" in 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang

