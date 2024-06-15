F1 News: Christian Horner Reveals Sergio Perez Difficulties Despite Contract Extension
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has spoken about Sergio Perez's disadvantages when driving in adverse conditions. Perez recently secured his position with the team through a contract extension, yet faced persistent challenges during the Canadian Grand Prix that showed his ongoing struggles. Throughout the race weekend in Montreal, the Mexican driver could not keep pace and eventually retired from the race after significant rear wing damage after a crash on Lap 53.
Horner candidly addressed Perez's difficulties, especially under adverse conditions where the car performance is less than ideal. Horner explained that in such scenarios, Perez's ability to adjust is notably challenged. He commented, as quoted by GPBlog:
"I think he obviously struggles when the car isn't behaving well. He struggles more to adapt and it perhaps takes him longer, and not having the running on Friday, you end up on the back foot. I think that's something that we'll look at collectively with him to say, OK, let's come back strong in Barcelona."
Further complicating matters was a hiccup during qualifying, which, according to Horner, partially triggered the lackluster results. He continued:
"I think it was a combination of factors. So we had an issue in qualifying that contributed a little to it. Plenty for him and the team to look at to get him back into that window as we head back to Europe."
Despite the setbacks, Horner remains hopeful about the upcoming race in Barcelona which is due to take place on June 21-23 and is the start of a triple header with the Austrian and British Grands Prix following.