F1 News: Christian Horner says "children are being bullied" due to accusations of cheating

Christian Horner faced a variety of questions relating to Red Bull's breach of the budget cap in today's team principal's press conference.

There has been no shortage of controversy surrounding the conclusion of the FIA's analysis of the 2021 financial regulations - which found that Red Bull committed procedural and minor overspending breaches.

Zak Brown has been one of the most vocal regarding the enforcement of the cost cap, having written a letter to the FIA outlining what he believes is the appropriate punishment.

Christian Horner was asked for his thoughts on rival teams accusing Red Bull of cheating, to which he gave a very emotional response:

"It's tremendously disappointing for a fellow competitor to be accusing you of cheating; to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking.

"It's absolutely shocking that another competitor without the facts, without any knowledge of the details, can be making that kind of accusation.

"We've been on trial because of public accusations since Singapore; the rhetoric of cheats, the rhetoric that we've had this enormous benefit.

"Numbers have been put out in the media that are miles out of reality.

"And the damage that that does to the brand, to our partners, to our drivers, to our workforce. You know, in an age where mental health is prevalent, we're seeing significant issues in our workforce.

"We're getting kids that are being bullied in playgrounds that are employees' children...