Skip to main content
F1 News: Christian Horner says "children are being bullied" due to accusations of cheating

F1 News: Christian Horner says "children are being bullied" due to accusations of cheating

Christian Horner vehemently defended Red Bull's stance.

Christian Horner vehemently defended Red Bull's stance.

Christian Horner faced a variety of questions relating to Red Bull's breach of the budget cap in today's team principal's press conference. 

There has been no shortage of controversy surrounding the conclusion of the FIA's analysis of the 2021 financial regulations - which found that Red Bull committed procedural and minor overspending breaches. 

Zak Brown has been one of the most vocal regarding the enforcement of the cost cap, having written a letter to the FIA outlining what he believes is the appropriate punishment.  

Christian Horner was asked for his thoughts on rival teams accusing Red Bull of cheating, to which he gave a very emotional response:

"It's tremendously disappointing for a fellow competitor to be accusing you of cheating; to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's absolutely shocking that another competitor without the facts, without any knowledge of the details, can be making that kind of accusation. 

SI202209300259_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

"We've been on trial because of public accusations since Singapore; the rhetoric of cheats, the rhetoric that we've had this enormous benefit. 

"Numbers have been put out in the media that are miles out of reality. 

"And the damage that that does to the brand, to our partners, to our drivers, to our workforce. You know, in an age where mental health is prevalent, we're seeing significant issues in our workforce. 

"We're getting kids that are being bullied in playgrounds that are employees' children...

"You cannot go round just making that kind of allegation without any fact or substance, so we absolutely are appalled at the behaviour of some of our competitors."

SI202210220088_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner says "children are being bullied" due to accusations of cheating

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
sargeant f1
News

F1 News: Logan Sargeant will join Williams F1 in 2023 if he secures enough Super License points

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210010433_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff says the FIA deducting points from Max Verstappen is "not realistic"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
daniel rricciardo
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo - Alonso and Hamilton prove I can make a comeback

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
logan sargeanttt
News

F1 News: America's Logan Sargeant the favourite for 2023 Williams Drive

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210220064_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Red Bull could face restricted wind tunnel time for budget cap breach

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
giovinazzii
News

F1 News: Antonio Giovinazzi says F1 return is still possible, despite America FP1 crash

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
alex palou america
News

F1 News: Sainz fastest in America FP1 - Alex Palou and Shwartzman impress

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang