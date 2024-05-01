F1 News: Christian Horner Shares Heartfelt Message to Adrian Newey After Exit Announcement
Christian Horner has shared a heartfelt message to Adrian Newey as Red Bull Racing confirms the latter's exit from the team in 2025. Horner's tribute highlights the profound impact Newey has had on the team since he joined the team 19 years ago in 2006.
Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and has since been a pivotal figure in the team's ascendancy in Formula One. His designs have enabled the team to secure 13 World Championships, including seven Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' Championships. With over 118 race victories and more than 100 pole positions, Newey's technical prowess has undeniably reshaped Red Bull Racing's fortunes and competitive edge in the sport.
Horner shared some throwback photos to Instagram with the caption:
"For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership.
"All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and the RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us."
It is currently unclear what Newey will do next. He will be shifting his focus to the Red Bull RB17 hypercar project for the remainder of his time with the team. Then, when he leaves after the first quarter of 2025, it is not known whether he will head into retirement or look to take a role within another Formula One team. There have been many rumors circulating of Newey holding discussions with Aston Martin and Ferrari, with the latter reportedly being the favorite.