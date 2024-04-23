F1 News: Could Sebastian Vettel Return to Formula One? - 'I Think He Wants It'
Sebastian Vettel, a name synonymous with dominance - and now sustainability - in Formula One, might just make a dramatic return to the paddock in his racing gear. The retired four-time world champion has ignited the racing community with talks about a possible comeback, bearing in mind the extensive shifts occurring in the drivers' market.
Vettel's return is not merely a possibility but a scenario being seriously discussed in the paddocks according to the Red Bull consultant. With over half the drivers coming to the end of their contracts following this season, and Lewis Hamilton sparking more movement due to his surprise exit from Mercedes, Vettel's re-entry could be a game-changer. The German driver's discussions with Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, although casual, point towards an exploratory interest more than just mere nostalgia.
Vettel's candid thoughts about his retirement and possible return have stirred interest among fans and experts alike. This is what Marko had to say about it:
"I think he wants it," he told Sky Germany.
"If he sees the chance to get a good car somewhere, then he's ready. But he has been out for a year now and there aren't that many top seats anymore."
Vettel's interest towards a return hinges primarily on the competitiveness of a potential seat, suggesting he's not looking for just any drive, but one that can challenge and excite him, akin to his glory days at Red Bull.
As his discussions with Wolff were not squarely about securing a seat, the addition of a seasoned champion like Vettel could provide the strategic acumen needed to catalyze their return to the top after a dip in performance from 2022. The question is, of course, would Vettel want to return to the sport under a struggling team, despite the change in regulations coming in 2026? The Brackley outfit are currently fourth in the Constructor's Standings and are without a win since George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022. Hamilton, on the other hand, hasn't won a race since Saudi Arabia in 2021.
"When you look at this training session, there is no progress to be seen. but it's only the fifth race and you have to take your time," Marko said when asked about Mercedes.