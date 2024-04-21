F1 News: Damon Hill on Max Verstappen's Dominance - 'Indestructible At the Moment'
Damon Hill spoke highly of Max Verstappen's recent triumph at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix. The former F1 world champion highlighted Verstappen's distinct advantage over even his skilled Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.
The return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar marked a defining moment, not just for the race enthusiasts but also for the remarkable performance delivered by Max Verstappen. The Shanghai International Circuit, hosting its first F1 race since 2019, witnessed another clinical finish by the Dutchman.
Damon Hill, the former world champion and now a presenter with Sky Sports F1, offered profound insights on Verstappen’s exceptional prowess.
"We don't know how much more Verstappen has got in hand," Hill remarked concerning Verstappen's untapped potential.
Despite the competitive field, Verstappen not only clinched the win but outpaced his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished third. This performance gap was significant enough to draw particular mention from Hill, who lauded Perez yet emphasized Verstappen's superior racing spirit.
"Clearly Checo is not as quick and he's a good driver. Verstappen is amazing," stated Hill, identifying the clear disparity in their performances.
"People are already talking about him as being established as one of the great F1 drivers of all-time. I can't argue with that," Hill added, underlining the growing consensus.
"He's got the equipment, yes. But he's got the equipment because he was so blindingly obviously quick and aggressive and competitive."
"Also mentally, he's on top of everything, he knows what's going on and doesn't need much help but has a great team behind him. He's almost indestructible at the moment," concluded Hill, summarizing Verstappen’s current standing in F1.