F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo devastated after American GP - "When you think it can't get worse, it does"

It is no secret that Daniel Ricciardo has struggled with the MCL36 this year, but the Australian could not hide his disappointment in the media pen post-race in America.

Ricciardo experienced difficulties in all areas, still unable to push the limits of the car or produce consistent laptimes over a race distance.

Speaking to the media post-race, Ricciardo discussed some of his struggles:

"Yeah, I have no idea what to say. It's honestly - 2022 - it's been the year that it's been. Just so far off the pace.

"Simply can't lean on it, can't push, can't get the time out of it. Also, the inconsistency in the laptimes - it shows that it really is a struggle.

"But to have such a big margin again remains a mystery.

"I love Texas, I love Austin, but that race itself for me was not enjoyable... When you think it can't get worse, it does.