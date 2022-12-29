Skip to main content
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about McLaren struggles

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about McLaren struggles

Ricciardo discusses his difficulties since 2021.

Ricciardo discusses his difficulties since 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken candidly of his issues at McLaren since joining the team in 2021, admitting to the struggles he faced trying to unlock performance. 

For almost a decade, few in the F1 paddock would have ranked Ricciardo as anything lower than a top-5 driver on the grid. 

The Australian's combination of raw speed, tenacity and aggressive racecraft allowed him to carve out an impressive haul of victories and podiums at Red Bull. 

Ricciardo's contract with McLaren, therefore, was initially regarded as a mutually beneficial investment for both sides.

Ricciardo could maximise McLaren's current performance, whilst the Woking-based squad had the potential to climb to the front of Formula 1. 

In their two years together, this did not transpire, and Ricciardo's future is now largely known.

As quoted by racingnews365, speaking on Beyond the Grid, the 33-year-old shed some light on his issues:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There's a lot of attention to detail. We didn't not get it right because we were all just leaving early and being lazy - it was probably the opposite...

daniel ricciardo italy

"Sometimes we probably put too much thought and too much effort.

"If I knew what we didn't get right as a unit, then I guess we would have found a way. 

"So I can't be critical of the way we tried to attack it, and we put in hours and hours and really did try to solve the puzzle. 

"But I guess, on both sides, we can ultimately, now, just put our hands up and say, 'look, we tried and didn't quite succeed'."

Oscar Piastri has been selected as Ricciardo's replacement at McLaren, and his progress will be closely observed throughout the 2023 season. 

Considering the drivers at F1's top 5 constructors from 2022 have multi-year contracts, it remains unclear whether Ricciardo will be able to make a return to the F1 grid.

daniel ricciardo sing
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about McLaren struggles

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
BWT Alpine F1 Team extends relationship with Roland DG until 2025
News

F1 News: Esteban Ocon reveals "very exciting" Alpine 2023 development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
CAR_F1_Schumacher_s_Legacy_36666jpg-9ca61jpg-JS392994303-e1658397023360
News

Michael Schumacher's Greatest Moments - 9 Years On From His Accident

By Lydia Mee
SI202211201897_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull Accuses 6 Teams Of Breaching 2022 Cost Cap

By Lydia Mee
Happy Mick
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher Breaks Hearts As He Changes Profile Picture To His Father

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2022-10-20 at 16.55.50
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Admits He Wants To Retire As World Champion

By Lydia Mee
1171248
News

F1 News: What Happened to Michael Schumacher and What Have We Heard Since?

By Lydia Mee
BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_previews_the_2022_Formula_1_Sao_Paolo_Grand_Prix
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso On Max Verstappen - "It Has To Come From Yourself"

By Lydia Mee