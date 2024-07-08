F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up On Future Amid Performance Struggles
Shedding light on his future in Formula 1, VCARB (RB) driver Daniel Ricciardo likened the sport's scale and unpredictable nature to 'Hollywood' and emphasized his reluctance to make predictions in the sport. His statement comes amidst rumors of Liam Lawson replacing him in 2025. Several other reports also linked him to a Red Bull seat in case Sergio Perez is asked to step down.
The Australian driver encountered several setbacks at VCARB this season, further clouding his future with the team. Meanwhile, his teammate Yuki Tsunoda outperformed him on most race weekends thus far, which led him to secure a contract extension until the end of 2025.
During the British GP weekend at Silverstone, Ricciardo secured P15 in qualifying but failed to finish within the points with a P13 finish. In contrast, Tsunoda finished in the points by securing tenth place. With question marks on his performance, he was asked by RacingNews365 if he would remain with VCARB in 2025. Ricciardo said:
"I would never make any predictions in this sport.
“I feel like every year that this sport goes on, I know it goes in the trend of the sport is getting bigger. It's becoming more Hollywood, so to speak, in terms of the profile the sport has.
“Also the narrative that runs with the sport now, is certainly more Hollywood in terms of it's so unpredictable.”
When asked if he would move to another team in the future, Ricciardo said:
"Do I have any proof that I'll be anywhere else? I do not.
“Crazy things happen but I am certainly not in a place to say that or think that or predict that.
“So [I will] try and keep doing my thing. Obviously, [qualifying at Silverstone] wasn't the case.
“But again, I know, not to completely just point the finger, but I felt like there wasn't much more I could do with the situation we put ourselves in.”