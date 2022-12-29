F1 News: Esteban Ocon reveals "very exciting" Alpine 2023 development

Esteban Ocon has spoken about Alpine's development for the 2023 season, highlighting reasons for optimism about the French squad's progression.

Alpine is under pressure to demonstrate its potential for growth in Formula 1 after establishing itself as a strong midfield team last campaign.

Fans continue to hope for a team capable of breaking into the top three and providing some variety in the generally predictable podium finishers.

With significant financial backing, in addition to the resources of an engine manufacturer, Alpine is better placed than most to make this progression moving forward.

Reliability was their biggest issue last season, although the significant performance gap to the front-runners should not be dismissed.

As quoted by motorsport.com, however, Ocon is optimistic about the team's chances of closing the gap to the front next season:

"Straight away, we need to be on the pace to be able to score and to give good feedback to the team, to really improve it.

"I've already [tried] some parts of the 2023 cars, and it was very encouraging.

"Incredibly fast, I would say. So far, it's only simulations, but it feels good.

"We need to keep going that way, and Pierre [Gasly] will be a good asset for that... I think we have a great story to write with this team."

Ocon's description is encouraging for Alpine and its supporters, although most teams have this optimism during pre-season. The mood often changes when the lights go out in Bahrain.

Formula 1's newly implemented wind tunnel regulations will provide teams further down the order with an advantage over the sport's big hitters.

It remains unclear how significantly teams can benefit from this advantage over the winter, but the success of Alpine and its midfield rivals will be indicative of what to expect for the remainder of these regulations.