F1 News: Esteban Ocon's Future Under Question? - 'Going to Decide Straight Away'
At the Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine's Esteban Ocon faced significant backlash after a risky overtake attempt on his teammate led to a crash and early race retirement. The incident has not only intensified inter-team tension but has put Ocon's position with Alpine under scrutiny.
Esteban Ocon's aggressive attempt to overtake teammate Pierre Gasly during the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix at Portier corner ended disastrously. Ocon's French machinery crashed down to the ground after colliding with Gasly's wheel, forcing him to retire early from the race. While Gasly managed to continue, the move left the Alpine team incensed, particularly at such an early and crucial stage of the race.
Bruno Famin, Alpine's Team Principal, was unequivocal in his displeasure about the incident, criticizing the timing and necessity of Ocon's maneuver. Famin told Canal+, quoted by Autohebdo.fr (translated by Google).
“It’s sad these kinds of incidents. This is exactly what we didn't want to see. Esteban's attack was completely out of circumstance." He further added that the aggression was misplaced, especially for a race's first lap and at a notoriously tight corner like Portier. He concluded by hinting at immediate repercussions, "We're going to decide straight away." It's worth noting that the driver's contract with the French team comes to an end at the end of this season.
This event could potentially alter Ocon’s future with Alpine. Already, the consequences of his actions have started to materialize, with a 10-second penalty in Monaco converted into a five-place grid drop at the forthcoming 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.
The incident contributes to a challenging season for Alpine, which only recently scored its first point at Miami, pointing to broader performance issues. With the driver market heating up, Alpine needs to reassess both its immediate strategy and long-term lineup meticulously.
Concurrently, the Haas F1 Team, which has been making notable improvements despite recent setbacks, including a double disqualification at Monaco for an illegal DRS mechanism, is eyeing potential driver acquisitions. Ayao Komatsu, Haas’s Team Chief, expressed openness to exploring new talent, including Ocon, amidst these developments. Komatsu remarked, “We are talking to some drivers. I have no reason to close the door on anyone at this point... Esteban is one of them, but one of many.”