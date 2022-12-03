Skip to main content
F1 News: Esteban Ocon says Alpine "are the next in line" to fight F1's top teams

F1 News: Esteban Ocon says Alpine "are the next in line" to fight F1's top teams

Ocon is confident about Alpine's future.

Ocon is confident about Alpine's future.

Esteban Ocon believes that Alpine has the potential to fight with Formula 1's top three teams, explaining the promising signs for the team ahead of 2023.

Alpine showed strong performance throughout much of 2022, securing a solid foundation to build upon for the remainder of these new regulations. 

However, the gap between Alpine and the top three teams is still significant, with the French squad still firmly in the midfield back. 

Esteban Ocon has identified the factors that give him confidence in the Enstone team's chances of breaking free from the midfield next season, as quoted by racingnews365.com:

"We are, as I say, on the right path. It is the hardest step for sure; from fifth to fourth is close, and from fourth to third, there's a bigger gap. 

BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_quatrieme_du_championnat_du_monde_Constructeurs_2022_de_Formule_1_a_lissue_de_la_finale_a_Abu_Dhabi (1)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I'm not going to sat that's going o be an easy thing straight away but, with the rate of development that we had this year.

"If we can keep that going still over the winter - and I tested already next year's car in the simulator - it's very promising...

"We are the next in line."

Ocon's optimism is not without foundation, considering that Alpine has far greater resources at its disposal than most teams in the midfield pack. 

As an engine manufacturer with significant financial backing, there is little excuse for Alpine to be lagging behind the front-runners in F1.

There is still a considerable gap to the front teams, and recent years demonstrate that breaking free from the midfield is a very difficult task. 

With that said, Alpine is better placed than most to go against the trend and challenge the established leaders in Formula 1. 

BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_quatrieme_du_championnat_du_monde_Constructeurs_2022_de_Formule_1_a_lissue_de_la_finale_a_Abu_Dhabi
News

F1 News: Esteban Ocon says Alpine "are the next in line" to fight F1's top teams

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
williams albon abu
News

F1 News: Williams to receive £26 million after legal victory against a former sponsor

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202207100487_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (3)
News

F1 Fans On What They Want To Replace the Chinese Grand Prix with

By Lydia Mee
M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Shows Off His Ridiculous Reflexes in Viral Video

By Lydia Mee
SI202112120242
News

F1 News: These Are The Fines Each Driver Picked Up in 2022

By Lydia Mee
SI202210310099_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Fans Are Looking Forward To These 2023 Races

By Lydia Mee
valtteri +
News

F1 News: These are Fan's Favourite Drivers from 2022

By Lydia Mee
SI202205220563_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen felt sorry for Hamilton after Abu Dhabi 2021

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang