F1 News: Ex-Champion Worries for Red Bull as Verstappen Exit Clause Questions Arise After Newey Exit
As Adrian Newey announces his planned departure from Red Bull in 2025, concerns swell over the team's future and stability. Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve vocalizes his worries about the possible repercussions this could have on Max Verstappen's future with the team.
The Formula 1 landscape is set for a shift as Adrian Newey prepares to step away from the team in early 2025. Since joining Red Bull in 2006, Newey has been a cornerstone of their success, helping them clinch 13 World Championships, including 7 Drivers' Championships and 6 Constructors' Championships, alongside achieving 118 race victories and more than 100 pole positions.
Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has weighed in on the potential implications of Newey's exit on Verstappen's future with the Austrian team. He commented to Crypto Casino LTD:
"I’m sure he has a bunch of release clauses in his current contract and I’m sure the team does as well. Right now, he’s extremely valuable. It would be a big loss for Red Bull image wise as well as results. In the paddock, there’s not a driver that is as committed to racing as Verstappen.
"Talent is only one aspect. It’s how committed he is to his trade. That makes the difference."
Newey commented on his Red Bull exit claiming:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honor to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication, and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set."
It is currently unclear what Newey will do after his Red Bull exit next year with rumors of retirement or a move to Ferrari. There have also been numerous rumors surrounding Verstappen and a potential move to Mercedes due to Newey's exit and the ongoing controversy involving team principal Christian Horner.