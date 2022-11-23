F1 News: Ex-Mercedes employee leaves FIA role amidst after just 6 months

The FIA has released a statement announcing the departure of Shaila-Ann Rao, who formerly worked at Mercedes as an advisor and general counsel (2018-2022).

No specific reason was given for Rao's departure in the FIA's statement, which comes just months after Rao joined her post this June.

There has been some controversy surrounding Mercedes and the FIA, with senior figures at Red Bull questioning how Mercedes knew of the team's financial situation.

This is in reference to Red Bull's breach of the budget cap, which first emerged as a rumour in the paddock before eventually being confirmed in the FIA's 2021 financial analysis.

Christian Horner was the first to question how Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff was so certain of Red Bull's spending figures in the 2021 season

Still, it is worth noting that other team principals - including Ferrari's Mattia Binotto - were also aware of Red Bull's suspected breach.

In any case, Red Bull's ire has been predominantly directed at Mercedes.

Helmut Marko even suggested "an indication of a compliance violation" between Mercedes and the FIA.

Red Bull has spoken about investing in accountants "to have the necessary security" in the future, implying that the team's financial information was compromised.

Whilst none of this has been confirmed, there is no denying Red Bull's uncertainty and scepticism.

It is commonplace for FIA employees to have links with teams on the F1 grid, with the ex-Red Bull employees working at the FIA serving as an example of this.

Regardless, at least for now, there have been no developments or clarifications on the insinuations made by Red Bull.

The FIA released the following statement regarding Rao's departure:

"Shaila-Ann Rao returned to the FIA to assist the new Presidential Team during the transition period as Interim Secretary General for Motor Sport.

"Shaila-Ann successfully managed this transition period, providing valuable support and assistance to the FIA President and the organisation during this period which is now coming to an end.

"Shaila-Ann will now, therefore, be leaving the FIA following the end of the Formula 1 Season. The FIA thanks Shaila-Ann for her support during this period"

The FIA's President, Mohammmed Ben Sulayem, has also commented on the situation:

"On behalf of everyone at the FIA, I would like to thank Shaila-An for her invaluable contribution in her role as Interim Secretary general for Motor Sport during an important transitional phase for the organisation.