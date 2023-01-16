The Red Bull driver said he will not be competing again after being forced to quit sim race.

Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was forced to quit the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual after encountering multiple technical issues. The Red Bull driver lost connection which caused him to go from first position to seventeenth. When he then came up against the problems again, he quit the race altogether.

The Belgian-Dutch driver went on the rant on Twitch about the event organisers. He said:

“They can’t even control their own game. This is already the third time this has happened to me, getting kicked off the game while doing this race. It’s also the last time I’m ever participating, because what’s the point? “Honestly, it’s a joke. You cannot call this an event. [It’s a] clown show. That’s why it’s better to retire the car.”

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the moment, one Verstappen fan shared the video the Twitter and wrote:

"An unfortunate ending to Le mans for Max and his team. "After many disconnections, server errors, DDos attacks and technical issues, they decided to retire the car."

Another Twitter user wrote:

"'Honestly it's a joke, you can't call this an event. Clown show.' - Max Verstappen on his last night's experience with Le Mans 24H virtual race. "A description that now can be applied to at least two racing events Max participated in."

Many Twitter users were bringing up the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, another user wrote:

"Sooooo Max is p**sed off with not being able to compete in a series he’s been preparing for & racing for in months calling the series a joke (which I totally agree with him on) BUT is absolutely fine with rules being made up on the fly that helped him win a world championship?"

Someone else commented on how calm he was considering the frustrating moment. They wrote:

"I swear this is the calmest I’ve seen him react over something like that ever, I fully expected him to go mad max"

Another fan hit out at the others raising the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix again. They commented:

"You reckon Max is aware that him disconnecting from a sim race in the year 2023 is enough to get those fans riled up about abu dhabi again" [sic]

With another commenting on the controversial race:

"Max's rant about a sim racing server makes you wonder how bad his tantrum would have been if the boot had been on the other foot in Abu Dhabi..."

Sportskeeda F1 wrote:

"Max Verstappen did not hold back his feelings against the organisers of the Virtual Le Mans. Max and his team faced disconnections, server errors and had to retire the car"

@BradleyPhilpot wrote that he was surprised to agree with the two-time F1 champion.