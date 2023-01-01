Skip to main content

F1 News: Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin send fans into frenzy with 2023 teaser

All eyes will be on Aston Martin in 2023.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have released a welcome video ahead of the 2023 season as fans grow in excitement about this new combination.

Aston Martin's time in Formula 1 has been less than flattering, with a series of relatively uninspiring cars in 2021 and 2022 ruining the initial hype surrounding the Silverstone squad. 

This frustration was compounded by Sebastian Vettel's decision to retire, which some have attributed to the AMR22 lacking the performance to fight near the front of the field. 

Fernando Alonso capitalised on the opening at the British team to sign a multi-year contract, eager to embark on a new project - potentially the last of his Formula 1 career. 

The Spaniard's decision to join Aston Martin was heavily scrutinised after its announcement, owing to Alpine's status as a manufacturer team and superior performance to Aston. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the aftermath of the announcement, it is clear that Alonso's decision to make the switch was motivated by Aston's willingness to offer him a multi-year contract. 

Aston Martin has successfully replaced a World Champion with another for the 2023 season, so there will be an expectation that the AMR23 demonstrates their potential and ambition in the sport. 

F1's regulations give the British camp additional wind tunnel time in comparison to other teams further up the grid, something they will aim to take advantage of. 

Dan Fallows and Eric Blandin are among the newer recruits at Aston Martin and will be expected to demonstrate imagination and innovation in their concept for this season. 

The Mercedes engine remains as reliable as ever, giving the team no excuse to make the necessary improvements relating to performance.

Last year was proof that Aston Martin can hold their own in the midfield, but 2023 is an opportunity to show that the top three teams are not beyond reach. 

Alonso Aston Martinn
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin send fans into frenzy with 2023 teaser

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M316575
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton can lead Mercedes into title contention, says Helmut Marko

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
russell alo
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso and George Russell shock fans with 2023 celebrations

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211202830_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly speaks about protecting mental health in F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick spain haas
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher is entrusted with helping 2023 development, says Mercedes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201902140270_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Formula 1 receives influx of interest from several big manufacturers

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202204220531_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: McLaren downplay chances of challenging top 3 next season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202204220564_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

Max Verstappen News: Red Bull Driver Feels Sorry For Lewis Hamilton For Losing 2021 Championship

By Alex Harrington