F1 News: Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin send fans into frenzy with 2023 teaser

All eyes will be on Aston Martin in 2023.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have released a welcome video ahead of the 2023 season as fans grow in excitement about this new combination.

Aston Martin's time in Formula 1 has been less than flattering, with a series of relatively uninspiring cars in 2021 and 2022 ruining the initial hype surrounding the Silverstone squad.

This frustration was compounded by Sebastian Vettel's decision to retire, which some have attributed to the AMR22 lacking the performance to fight near the front of the field.

Fernando Alonso capitalised on the opening at the British team to sign a multi-year contract, eager to embark on a new project - potentially the last of his Formula 1 career.

The Spaniard's decision to join Aston Martin was heavily scrutinised after its announcement, owing to Alpine's status as a manufacturer team and superior performance to Aston.

In the aftermath of the announcement, it is clear that Alonso's decision to make the switch was motivated by Aston's willingness to offer him a multi-year contract.

Aston Martin has successfully replaced a World Champion with another for the 2023 season, so there will be an expectation that the AMR23 demonstrates their potential and ambition in the sport.

F1's regulations give the British camp additional wind tunnel time in comparison to other teams further up the grid, something they will aim to take advantage of.

Dan Fallows and Eric Blandin are among the newer recruits at Aston Martin and will be expected to demonstrate imagination and innovation in their concept for this season.

The Mercedes engine remains as reliable as ever, giving the team no excuse to make the necessary improvements relating to performance.

Last year was proof that Aston Martin can hold their own in the midfield, but 2023 is an opportunity to show that the top three teams are not beyond reach.