F1 News: Fernando Alonso Brand Film And Monaco GP Helmet Revealed To Celebrate Career With Iconic Partner
Fernando Alonso has unveiled a unique helmet design for the Monaco Grand Prix as part of his collaboration with Valvoline, Aston Martin Aramco's official lubricant partner. The special helmet is part of a broader "Originality" campaign which includes a brand film released earlier in the week.
The iconic Monaco Grand Prix served as the perfect backdrop for launching the "Originals Never Stop: Fernando Alonso" brand film. The film features the Spanish driver's journey and relentless pursuit of perfection. Speaking about the collaboration, the two-time champion commented:
“I’ve been racing since I was three years old. Since then, it’s been a constant evolution, driving to get better and better. In this never-ending search for perfection, I must surround myself with those that share my same mindset.
“It’s an honor to partner with Valvoline, a brand that embodies the essence of what it means to be an Original.”
Rob Kenny, Chief Brand & Digital Officer of Valvoline Global Operations, also shared his thoughts on the partnership:
“Our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco is strong on many fronts and that is because of shared values and a steadfast resolve to Originality. This week of activations surrounding the Monaco Grand Prix is special as we come together to showcase and leverage our shared beliefs, embodying the sentiment of 'Originals Never Stop.'"
Fans will also have the opportunity to win a mini replica of Alonso's 2024 Monaco GP helmet between May 23 and 30, 2024, by sharing "their story of originality".
As the partnership between the Aston Martin F1 team and Valvoline continues, the focus remains not just on the racing achievements but also on the broader impacts such as community support and educational initiatives through their association with Aleto Foundation and various STEM-oriented programs.