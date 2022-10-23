F1 News: Fernando Alonso - "I couldn't stop thinking about the crash"

Fernando Alonso's career consists of many fantastic performances, but his recovery in today's American GP is among the most dramatic.

After a fantastic overtake on Gasly after the Safety Car restart, Alonso found himself within striking range of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

The Double World Champion pulled alongside Stroll to overtake, but the Canadian also jerked to the left in the last minute, sending Alonso flying in a very dangerous incident.

Despite this, Alonso somehow fought his way back into the points, demonstrating great race pace and tyre management in the last thirty laps of the race.

Speaking with DAZN ESPAÑA post-race, Alonso gave some insight into an unforgettable race:

"I'm happy to be here talking with you because I could surely be in the medical centre. So I'm happy for that.

"We were lucky with the first safety car... And then, on the restart, I tried to take Stroll's slipstream. "I moved to the side to leave the slipstream, and he also moved. It was a bit of bad luck that we didn't understand each other.

"When I was in the air, I was a bit scared because it was very dangerous. When I landed on the asphalt, I thought it was race over. That's what I thought when I entered the pits...

"In the end, to finish seventh is incredible."

"The last laps, I was pushing like it was qualifying. It was my best race of the season, but the fear is still in my stomach.