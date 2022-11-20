F1 News: Fernando Alonso melts hearts with his message to Sebastian Vettel

Fernando Alonso's retirement message to Sebastian Vettel has gone viral, as the Spaniard wishes his best to an old rival.

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso have spent several seasons battling in their careers, often competing for World Championships and race victories.

The two drivers defined Formula 1 in the early 2010s, consistently performing at the highest level and setting the standard in the sport.

Social media has already shown some of the emotions generated by Vettel's retirement as fans cope with the end of an era:

Alonso himself 'retired' at the end of 2018 before making a fantastic return a few years later with Alpine.

Speaking in Formula 1's farewell video, Alonso made clear that he expects Vettel to return in a few seasons:

"We shared so many good years together, fighting for the Championships.

"Even when we were not fighting for Championships, we seemed to fight for 7th or 9th or whatever.

"I will miss him a lot...

"Seb, we will miss you here. I know that you will come back as I did. So, see you very soon."

Sebastian Vettel demonstrated his calibre once again in qualifying, putting together a sequence of impressive laps in his AMR22 to qualify for Q3.

With one race left, Vettel will be eager to end his F1 career on a high before embarking on the next chapter.