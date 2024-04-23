F1 News: Ferrari to Lose Red Livery In Historical Color Change
In a stunning tribute to its 70th anniversary in the American market, Ferrari will ditch its iconic red color for two shades of blue at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The temporary livery switch revives hues historically significant to Ferrari's rich brand heritage.
The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase a radically different Ferrari, as the team sets aside its legendary red livery for a special dual-tone blue. This change is not merely a stylistic shift but a significant nod to Ferrari’s long-standing history in the United States, commemorating seven decades since the Maranello marque first entered the American market.
For this event, Ferrari will adorn its F1 cars in Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, shades that hark back to critical moments in the team's racing history. Azzurro La Plata, a lighter blue, was notably worn by Alberto Ascari on his racing suit and helmet, and prominently featured during Niki Lauda's inaugural season with Scuderia Ferrari in the 1960s. A deeper shade, Azzurro Dino, was last seen in the 1974 F1 season on Clay Regazzoni's car. Post-1974, Ferrari largely reverted to their traditional red, only diverging occasionally for special editions.
This isn’t the first time Ferrari has strayed from its classic red. During the last two races of the 1964 season, Ferrari used similar shades of blue. The choice of these specific shades for the Miami GP is riddled with historial nods to their past ventures into the American market, thus reinforcing the importance of this milestone anniversary.
Besides changing the car's appearance, Ferrari has planned an array of off-track activities to further celebrate this occasion during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Among these is the prestigious Cavalcade International, a driving event that draws select participants worldwide and is closely associated with Ferrari's heritage in luxury sports cars.
While the blue livery marks a temporary deviation, fans can expect Ferrari’s quick return to their traditional red at their home race in Imola, continuing a tradition that has defined Ferrari's identity in Formula 1 racing for decades. The importance of the traditional red livery remains unmatched, symbolizing their passionate continuation of Enzo's love for motorsport.