F1 News: Ferrari predicted to start 2023 at the front by rival team

Ferrari is said to be "very happy" with their new package for the 2023 season, with rival teams hearing of the Scuderia's satisfaction with their current trajectory. 

The Italian squad is in the process of transition this winter, with Fred Vasseur taking the helm as team principal after the resignation of Mattia Binotto.

Ferrari's F1-75 was its most competitive F1 machine in several years, providing the team with the performance necessary to compete for victories on numerous occasions. 

Various operational, reliability and strategic errors were consistent hindrances for Ferrari in capitalising on a race-winning car.

Red Bull's mid-season development was also a significant blow, as the Austrian squad managed to edge Ferrari on pure performance in the second half of the season. 

Despite these hard truths, Ferrari has strong enough foundations to close the gap and mount a Championship bid next season.

According to McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella, as quoted by Gazzetta.it, the Maranello squad is making substantial progress on its 2023 package: 

"The teams to beat also in the next F1 season are Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes, which at the moment compete in a different category from ours. 

"I know that Ferrari are very happy with the new car, and therefore they will certainly have a competitive start."

Using these quotes to guarantee Ferrari's title credentials seems a stretch, but it would be rash to dismiss their chances of success next year. 

The big three teams in Formula 1 - Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari - still enjoy a comfortable margin over the rest of the field and are the most realistic contenders for 2023. 

Ferrari's biggest issue is unlikely to be overall performance but its ability to maximise the tools at its disposal from race to race. 

Mercedes and Red Bull have proven extremely competent operationally, so a change in approach will be necessary for the Italian camp to compete against them head-to-head.

News

F1 News: Ferrari predicted to start 2023 at the front by rival team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
