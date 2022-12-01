F1 News: Ferrari set timeframe for decision on new team principal as uncertainty looms

Ferrari has revealed when to expect an announcement on the team's new team principal following the resignation of Mattia Binotto.

Binotto's position within Ferrari was inevitably precarious, having led the team during a uniquely embarrassing and frustrating campaign in 2022.

The F1-75's potential was not realised due to the emergence of poor reliability, strategy and mid-season development - weaknesses that have plagued the team in previous years.

Binotto's failure to address Ferrari's previous shortcomings (alongside John Elkann's general distrust in his abilities) meant his days were numbered after the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

Still, his successor will face one of the most pressurised positions in Formula 1 - in combination with the unenviable task of winning a championship for Ferrari.

In the team's official announcement of Binotto's departure, Ferrari declared:

"The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari's new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year."

Next year will be just the second year of Formula 1's new regulations, meaning Ferrari cannot afford to fall behind over winter.

Binotto played an integral role in the development of Ferrari's F1-75 and the team's overall philosophy for the 2022 regulation changes.

His technical experience will force the Scuderia to address the numerous departments Binotto contributed to ahead of 2023.

Perhaps more pressingly, they must determine a successor capable of resolving the recurring issues that continue to interfere with Ferrari's championship aspirations.

Fred Vasseur has been widely reported as the favourite to become Ferrari's new team principal in 2023.

His relationship with Charles Leclerc (who joined F1 with Sauber in 2018) is often mentioned as one of his biggest advantages as a potential candidate.

Although Leclerc's contract with Ferrari expires in 2024, and there are no obvious alternatives currently in the market, it would be unwise to assume he will continue to accept failure.

The likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel could not secure a championship at Ferrari, so the team must ensure this is not the case for Leclerc.

His patience will eventually run out, so Ferrari's decision will be critical.