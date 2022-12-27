F1 News: Ferrari set to increase engine power with 2023 upgrade

New developments suggest that Scuderia Ferrari will take a step forward with its power unit in 2023 as the team addresses its weaknesses from last season.

Ferrari's F1-75 was one of the most reliable cars in pre-season testing, rarely experiencing any issues and accumulating hundreds of laps before the first round of the year.

Unfortunately for the Italian squad, the limitations of Ferrari's reliability would become clear slightly later in the season with a series of highly damaging retirements in Spain and Baku.

Whilst several areas can be attributed to their failure last season, reducing the number of mechanical failures in 2023 will be a sure way to remedy one of Ferrari's most costly limitations from last year.

According to it.motorsport.com, Ferrari is making progress on its power unit - in terms of reliability and overall power.

The F1 engine freeze prevents teams from introducing performance-related upgrades, so the idea of Ferrari's engine becoming more powerful might seem unrealistic.

However, numerous reports from the second half of 2022 indicate that the Maranello-based team was forced to turn down its engine to mitigate potential engine issues.

As a result, without introducing specific performance updates, Ferrari can hit two birds with one stone and make its power unit more efficient and less likely to experience race-ending complications.

Current estimates place Ferrari's potential gain at 15 horsepower, a notable improvement that could prove critical in next year's battle.

Fine margins separate first and second place in Formula 1, so this would be a very positive development for the Scuderia if it can materialise on track next season.

Ferrari became painfully aware of the limitations of its engine last year, so they have seemingly given themselves some margin for error to attack and exploit over the winter.

Whilst it seems almost traditional to sing Ferrari's praises before the season begins, the cautious optimism around the Italian camp cannot be overlooked.