F1 News: FIA bans drivers from "political and personal statements" without approval

The FIA has made amendments to the International Sporting Regulations, which will prevent drivers from making individual statements without permission from the governing body.

Only two years ago, the FIA launched the "We Race as One" initiative, which was described as a platform to:

"Tackle the biggest issues facing our sport and global communities, underpinning the Formula 1 strategy to make a tangible difference in the world in which we race."

This apparent U-turn from Formula 1's three "key pillars" of Sustainability, Diversity and inclusion will likely become a point of contention for the drivers and the wider sporting community.

Formula 1 stopped allocating a time slot pre-race that allowed to take the knee at the start of 2022, with Stefano Domenicali stating that it was time to move beyond this gesture and take action.

Whilst F1 can be credited with focusing on environmental sustainability in recent seasons, it would be inaccurate to suggest that any significant projects have been announced beyond this.

There is no clarity on how significantly drivers will be limited from expressing their personal beliefs and using their platforms as they see fit.

With the 2023 season only months away, it seems inevitable that there will be further developments on how drivers respond to this change in sporting regulations.

Asking the FIA for permission to make such "personal" or "political" statements is unlikely to be well received across the grid and wider paddock, so it remains to be seen how the FIA responds to the inevitable backlash.

Below is the full FIA amendment to the Sporting Regulations: