F1 News: FIA Drops Latest Wheel Cover Idea After Failed Tests
The FIA has officially halted its latest wheel cover initiative following unsuccessful testing results. The tests, conducted to reduce visibility impairments during wet weather conditions, did not meet expectations.
In a bid to improve safety and race continuity during adverse weather conditions, the FIA recently tested a new wheel cover design at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit. This initiative was part of a broader exploration into methods that could minimize the spray thrown up by Formula 1 cars in wet conditions, which significantly reduces visibility and increases the risk of accidents.
Despite these efforts, the results were underwhelming. The wheel covers, although larger and more encompassing than their predecessors, achieved only marginal gains in improving visibility. The primary issue remained with other car components, such as the diffuser, which continued to propel substantial amounts of water into the air, negating much of the benefits provided by the wheel covers.
Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA's head of single-seater matters, expressed his views on the outcome during an interview with Autosport, stating:
“We always knew that there were two main contributing factors to the cloud of spray. One was how much water is picked up from the ground from the diffuser, and the other one is from the wheels.
“What we thought we'd do is try to do a total wheel cover, even beyond what would be practical, to see what is the maximum we can possibly achieve with that - in order to see whether that is the solution or not.
“The previous wheel cover test [at Silverstone last year] was way, way too flimsy and too small. And therefore I don't think it was ever going to work.
“So we went to the maximum just to see what was the best we could achieve from the wheel covers. And while they do have a bit of an effect, they don't have a significant enough effect to say that that's the solution. Therefore we are back to square one.
“Let’s say that I think we've answered a few questions. We know where we are, but I don't think that's continuing as a project at the moment, as such. Now we know we need to find other ways to protect races from being cancelled.”