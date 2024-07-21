F1 News: FIA Makes Last Minute Change To Hungarian GP
The FIA investigated the contributing factors to VCARB (RB) driver Yuki Tsunoda's horrific crash during qualifying at the Hungaroring, determining that a piece of astroturf caused his car to lose traction. As a result, the track has been modified by removing the artificial grass to enhance safety.
During Q3 of the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, the Japanese driver was pushing his VCARB 01 to the limit when he ran slightly wide exiting Turn 5. At that point, a layer of artificial grass caused him to lose control, resulting in a high-speed collision with the concrete barrier.
It is reported that the governing body analyzed the incident, and on Sunday morning, FIA race director Niels Wittich issued a new set of race director's notes. He confirmed that the astroturf had been replaced with a 4-meter-wide strip of gravel at the spot where Tsunoda went off to ensure a repeat of the incident would not happen on Sunday if a car were to go off the track at the same spot.
Fortunately for Tsunoda, he emerged uninjured despite the severity of the crash. After being taken to the medical center for a compulsory check, Tsunoda completed his TV interviews. However, on medical advice to rest, he did not attend his written media session.
Speaking to the media after the incident, here's what he had to say:
"To be honest, I felt great in the turn.
"But I didn't expect that. I just ran wide there."
He added:
"I was comfortably within the track but half the tire went on the grass.
"With those kind of things, normally it [going off] happens. Probably because it was wet, kind of exaggerated and went wide.
"Until that corner, the lap was great. It's a great shame."
Tsunoda will start the Hungarian Grand Prix in P10, just one position behind his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who will begin the race from P9.